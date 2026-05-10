Morehead State University celebrates graduation with more than 900 students crossing the stage

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX18) — More than 900 students graduated from Morehead State University today during two ceremonies held at the Academic-Athletic Center on campus.

Ryan Holderby of Salyersville and Marcella Matubenga of the Democratic Republic of the Congo served as the featured speakers representing the student body.

University President Jay Morgan addressed the new graduates, reminding them that their connection to Morehead State does not end with a diploma.

"While your time as a student may be ending, your MSU journey is far from over. You are now joining a network of over 76,000 other Eagle alumni who have crossed this stage before you. We hope you will always remember our alumni tagline, Once an Eagle, always an eagle," Morgan said.

Among the highlights of the day, Morehead State commissioned 7 ROTC cadets as 2nd lieutenants in the United States Army.