Morehead State University helps track data for NASA's historic Artemis II mission

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — NASA is making final preparations for the launch of Artemis II Wednesday night, sending astronauts on a 10-day trip around the moon for the first time in over 50 years.

The SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft will take off to begin the journey. Even before the engines fire, history is already being made.

Ground Station Engineer and Operations Lead Chloe Hart noted the significance of the crew.

"It's historic. The first woman will be going to the moon, first person of color, first Canadian," she said.

National News Artemis II astronauts lift off for historic mission around the moon Scripps News Group

A successful mission requires precise coordination from teams around the world. Research Scientist at Morehead State, Andrea Togni, emphasized the difficulty of the work.

"Space missions are extremely complex," Togni said.

That's where the Morehead State Space Science Center comes in, ready to assist with the mission.

"Our 21-meter ground station is an assist for NASA deep space network. It's the most powerful collection of antennas around the world," Hart told LEX 18.

Over the course of the 10-day mission, the university will contribute tracking data from its 21-meter high antenna. Students will steer the antenna, tune and record radio signals, process raw data, and send their observations to NASA.

Staff and students have been working on this mission since late January. They will gather around Wednesday evening to watch the launch as it will mark a big moment for both the space program and the students' future careers.

MSU student Carrie Bruce shared her feelings ahead of the launch.

"I don't really have words. I'm just so overwhelmed with excitement," she said.

MSU student Mitchell McCulley also expressed anticipation, similar to Burce.

"Off the back it will be nerve racking. Once I see it launch and everything is good, I will have a feeling of relief. Then, it's getting the ball rolling," he said.

The short crew mission serves as a launching pad toward careers in space exploration for the students.

"I think it's invaluable experience for our students to be able to get with this mission now and bring it back to their career as space engineers," Togni said.