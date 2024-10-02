Morehead store creates 'Appalachia Strong' line, all proceeds go to Hurricane Helene victims

ROWAN CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — As cleanup and recoveries continue, a Rowan County apparel store is stepping up to help out by sending all proceeds from its new clothing line to Hurricane Helene victims.

Ten years ago, Joshua Ravenscraft and his brother, Jared, opened New Frontier Appalachia, a mountain-style apparel store in downtown Morehead, Kentucky.

The brothers have always been proud of being a part of Appalachian and eastern Kentucky culture. They say many of their core values are faith, grit, resilience, and authenticity. Joshua says the authenticity of the Morehead community shines through in their items.

"We thought Eastern Kentucky and Appalachia had some cool stuff to say that wasn't said by some of these big brands," Joshua said.

Joshua says the Appalachian community has been there for him and supported his small business for decades. Now, following the tragic flooding from Hurricane Helene, they are giving back.

"Immediately, how do we help? How do we help?" Joshua inquired.

That's when Joshua and Jared created "Appalachia Strong," a new apparel line that offered two different shirts, two different sweaters, and a hat. All proceeds from sales will be donated to victims of Hurricane Helene.

The clothing line is only available online at newfrontierbrand.com and cannot be bought in-store.

"It's less about New Frontier, less about the apparel and laser focused more about the communities that need help. Because I really cant imagine, I'm from Morehead, Kentucky, I can't imagine if that was wiped off the map. It's totally devastating to those families," said Joshua. “Be there for your neighbor. Be there for the people in the region. We’re all a family. When things like this happen it’s really unfortunate, but the cool thing is people always come together and this is a time for the whole region to come together and help out.”

The brother duo plans to continue the "Appalachia Strong" campaign as long as people need help.

