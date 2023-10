MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Morgan County Schools are on an NTI day due to an equipment malfunction with the Morgan County Water District.

Superintendent Ralph Hamilton tells LEX 18 that due to the malfunction, a few of its schools are without water. Therefore, the decision was made to have an NTI day for the entire district.

Hamilton says the closure was not weather-related, just an equipment malfunction.