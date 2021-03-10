Morgan County woman still reeling from damage caused by ice storm

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Before people across Kentucky were even thinking about the damage last week’s floods might bring, Norma Pack, 77, was already grappling with the fallout of another storm: last month’s ice storm.

The storm caused a tree to fall on the house that she and her late husband built in West Liberty more than forty years ago.

“I heard a big thud,” she recounted. “It shook me, and I went out to the back porch and I looked and said, ‘Oh no, there's a big tree on my roof.’”

Pack, who lives alone, has been sleeping on the couch, out of fear that the tree will cause the ceiling to open up into her bedroom.

"It's supposed to rain this weekend, so that kinda makes me think it’s going to happen,” she said. “And I don't want to actually be there when it does go through.”

With the help of her neighbor, Pack has been reaching out to county and state officials to evaluate her options. She said her insurance will not cover the damage to the house and she does not have the funds to pay for repairs.

"I've got a lot of memories and I'd hate to lose what little memories I've got left,” she said.