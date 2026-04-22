Mother of Adair County man filed 4 protective orders against him since 2015

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — A 38-year-old man shot and killed his mother, his aunt, and another man in Adair County on Monday before being killed by police.

Police say Ryan Sneed killed 67-year-old Joyce Sneed, 63-year-old Debra Clark, and 37-year-old Michael Curry.

LEX 18 learned through court records that Joyce Sneed filed four emergency protective orders against her son between 2018 and March 2026. The most recent domestic violence order was in effect until 2029.

"Abuse can take all types of coercive forms. Whether that's financial, shaming, using people's faiths. So lots of things can keep people in control of a situation," said Diane Fleet, associate director of GreenHouse 17.

According to Fleet, how people control and abuse others is based on their relationship and those dynamics.

"If I see a person has filed four protective orders. I want to look really specifically on what's going on in that home, and how that person is abusing. Because I would say there's a lot of intimidation. That if you don't drop the protective order I'm gonna do this," Fleet said.

A parent filing a domestic violence order against their adult child is rare, Fleet said. Usually, this happens when the child is dealing with drug abuse, mental health issues, or taking advantage of an aging parent.

"Survivors use protective orders as a tool. It's not the only tool, but as a tool in trying to figure out how to safely either maybe one maintain the relationship with some perimeters of rules and safety. And other people are using it more for, I need to start preparing to leave this relationship and I have to create my safety plan to make that happen," Fleet said.

This is not the only time Ryan Sneed had a protection order filed against him. Court records show an emergency protective order was filed in March 2015 and violated in April 2015. Going back to 2005, he was charged with domestic violence assault and wanton endangerment.

"If you have relationships with a family and you see behavior changes, check in with family. Don't assume it's domestic violence I don't know if it is. But start checking in with folks in a safe way so people can start to divulge and go yeah okay something's not okay in my home. I don't feel safe here," Fleet said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call 800-799-7233.