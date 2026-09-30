Mother of Rowan Beasley wants to thank community after his death

LEX NEWS — Rowan Beasley always had something to smile about.

His mom, Charlie Beasley, says even during some of his hardest days fighting neuroblastoma, he found joy in the little things.

"There was never a boring moment with him, and he was always so happy, always so happy. As long as he had his snacks and his toys and cartoons, he was happy as can be," Charlie said.

That spirit was especially clear after his treatments.

"He would do his chemo treatments and then as soon as he felt well enough again, he was up running around trying to play," Charlie said.

Charlie says Rowan loved to do anything outdoors, and on his bucket list was to go fishing. Before he passed, he and his family got to do just that.

"The first time he got to touch one of the fish, he did the cutest little wiggle and got the giggles, and it was so much fun," Charlie said.

That memory came just weeks before Rowan died.

"He passed away August 17th. It was exactly one month before his 5th birthday," Charlie said.

Charlie says the community that rallied around Rowan also helped carry their family through the fight.

"It was really thanks to everyone who helped us with the GoFundMe and just personal donations and all of that. They kept us in our home and we got to keep our car and I don't think we would have made it if we hadn't had the help that we did," Charlie said.

Now Charlie says she hopes one day she can turn her grief into something that helps other families facing the same fight.

"I'm so proud of what a brave and strong little boy he's been. He deserves the world way better than, you know, the outcome that we had," Charlie said.