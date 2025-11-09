Motorcycle chase ends with drug arrest in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A high-speed motorcycle chase through Nelson and Marion counties Saturday night ended with the arrest of a man on multiple charges, including drug trafficking.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, a sergeant was conducting speed enforcement on JT Riggs Road at approximately 8:51 p.m. when he saw a motorcycle speeding.

When the sergeant attempted to stop the motorcycle, the rider, identified as Frank Livers, fled onto Gap Knob Road, which led to a six-mile pursuit that ended when the suspect pulled into a driveway on Homestead Valley Road in Marion County.

Livers was seen reaching around his waistband and was tased and arrested. A deputy then arrived on scene to assist and found 62 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a scale, according to the sheriff's office.

Livers was arrested and charged with speeding 15 mph over the limit, fleeing or evading police first degree (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, disregarding a stop sign, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia possession, and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.