Motorcyclist dies in Owensboro crash after running red light, KSP says

OWENSBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 32-year-old Owensboro man died after his motorcycle struck a pickup truck at a traffic light on Carter Road Tuesday evening, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Tyler Hamilton was riding his motorcycle south on Carter Road at around 8:42 p.m. when he failed to stop for a red traffic light at the U.S. 60 Bypass off-ramp, a release from KSP states.

Authorities say that a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was turning north onto Carter Road from the off-ramp when Hamilton's Kawasaki motorcycle struck the driver's side of the truck.

KSP says that Hamilton was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The driver and the passenger of the Tacoma sustained minor injuries, which they were treated for at the scene of the crash.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

