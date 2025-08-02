Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash on Friday

CARROLLTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 68-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Carroll County on Friday after another driver crossed the center line, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP says the crash happened on Ladder Lane, and was contacted in regards to the crash at 3:11 p.m.

A release states that Ernie Proffitt from Florence, Indiana, was riding a 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze crossed the center line and collided with him.

Proffitt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carroll County Coroner's Office, and an investigation is ongoing.

