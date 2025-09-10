Motorcyclist killed in crash on Danville Bypass

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Danville police report that a motorcyclist has died following a crash on the Danville Bypass at Belinda Boulevard on Wednesday.

Police say that 21-year-old Cody Garrett from Danville was riding his Honda motorcycle west on the Bypass when a Chevrolet Trailblazer, attempting a left turn from the Bypass onto Belinda, entered the path of the motorcycle.

A release says that the impact caused the motorcycle to collide with two other vehicles, which were sitting stationary on Belinda.

Garrett was taken to the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.