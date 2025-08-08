Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with pickup truck in Taylor County

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 32-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday morning after a crash with a pickup truck at the intersection of Lone Valley Road and Robin Road in Taylor County, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.

KSP responded to the crash at 7:48 a.m. Investigators said 23-year-old Wesley Burton from Campbellsville was driving south on Lone Valley Road in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when he attempted to make a left turn onto Robin Road.

KSP says that due to limited visibility created by a sharp curve at the intersection, Burton did not see a 2024 Yamaha motorcycle being driven north by 32-year-old James Austin, also from Campbellsville. The vehicles then reportedly collided head-on, on Lone Valley Road

Austin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Taylor County Coroner, while Burton was not injured, the release states.

