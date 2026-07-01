Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash near Alum Springs Road in Boyle County

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Boyle County, according to officials.

The Boyle County Fire Department responded to the crash near the intersection of Alum Springs Road and Houge Hollow Road at approximately 3:59 p.m. after being dispatched by the Danville 911 Center.

Emergency responders arrived to find a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupant of the passenger vehicle was not injured.

The roadway was closed for approximately 2 hours while emergency personnel and investigators worked the scene.

The Boyle County Sheriff's Office and the Boyle County Coroner's Office are investigating the crash.

The Boyle County Fire Department extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

