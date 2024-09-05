Mount Sterling restaurant seeks to help people dealing with addiction

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mount Sterling restaurant is trying to leave its mark with food.

However, they have a larger appetite to impact the community beyond the kitchen by helping those dealing with addiction.

April Edwards and Callie Byrd have bonded together in their battle with addiction.

"In 2008, a year out of high school. I was in New Orleans. I was kidnapped and gang raped by seven men. Had a gun help to my head and told me I was going to die," said Edwards. "I fell into a cycle of drug abuse including opioids and meth. I was really just trying to cope with this reality and these memories that haunted me."

Callie Byrd's battle began with pain."I had chronic pain issues, so I was prescribed opioids when I was 18," said Byrd. "I was going through cycles of getting a prescription and I would eat that prescription in two or three days and then I'd be sick and have to find them on the street until I could go back to the doctor."

The two are using their experience to help others find their way towards recovery through their non-profit, Peacefully Whole.

"Until you get to the root of that and address it, you're just going to continue this cycle," said Byrd. "Our goal is to help people figure out which pathway is best for them and enhance that."

The owner of Romero’s in Mt. Sterling is showing them they are not alone."We all know somebody, we've all lost somebody to it," said George Romero. "Quite frankly you could be sitting in a room with five people and three people are in the throes of addiction and you wouldn't even know it."George Romero helped Peacefully Whole create the Souls of Appalachia. It is a singer-songwriter contest to give creative exposure while also supporting the fight against addiction."We've always wanted Romero's to be more than just a restaurant. We want it to be here for the community," said Romero.

"For Romero's to be involved with such a wonderful organization started by such wonderful people that have their own journeys and their own stories. It has just been a great honor," said Edwards.George Romero said he plans to cook up support to make sure everyone can find their own way on the road to recovery.For more information, check out peacefullywhole.org

