Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Mount Sterling woman arrested on wanton endangerment charges in Jackson County

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mount Sterling woman was arrested in Jackson County on wanton endangerment charges after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call, law enforcement reports.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the Sand Gap community for reports of a domestic disturbance. That's where they found open alcohol containers in a vehicle driven by Jessica Terry.

Four juveniles were also in the vehicle with the suspect, who was arrested after taking a field sobriety test.

Terry was lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center on drunk driving and wanton endangerment charges among others.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18