Mount Sterling woman arrested on wanton endangerment charges in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mount Sterling woman was arrested in Jackson County on wanton endangerment charges after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call, law enforcement reports.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the Sand Gap community for reports of a domestic disturbance. That's where they found open alcohol containers in a vehicle driven by Jessica Terry.

Four juveniles were also in the vehicle with the suspect, who was arrested after taking a field sobriety test.

Terry was lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center on drunk driving and wanton endangerment charges among others.

