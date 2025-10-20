Mountain Parkway shifts westbound traffic near Exit 46 in Wolfe County

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Westbound traffic on the Mountain Parkway has been shifted to newly constructed lanes near Exit 46 in Wolfe County as crews prepare to begin median work where the new section connects to the existing roadway.

The traffic shift begins just west of Exit 46 and continues for approximately half a mile toward Campton.

Further, westbound drivers will use the new alignment through the winter months while construction progresses in the median area. Eastbound traffic remains unaffected by this change.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists to reduce speeds and stay alert when traveling through the work zone. Message boards, arrow panels and signage have been installed to guide drivers safely through the shifted traffic pattern.

Work schedules may change due to weather or other unforeseen conditions.