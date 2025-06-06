MSD worker rescued after falling nearly 25 feet into well in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS Department says it responded to a call on June 5 about an MSD worker who fell nearly 25 feet into a well on Cox Avenue in Louisville.

Officials confirmed that the victim was conscious and alert when arriving at the scene.

Officials say they conducted a confined space rescue operation where a rescue technician descended into the well to reach the victim.

According to officials, the MSD worker was performing preventative maintenance in a sewer pumping station when she fell into the well.

Officials report that the woman was rescued within 25 minutes, treated at the scene by AMFEMS Medic Units, and later taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for observation.