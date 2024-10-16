Mt. Sterling Court Day Festival to bring live music and shopping to historic downtown

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's longest-running festival, October Court Day Festival, will take place in historic downtown Mt. Sterling starting on Oct. 18 and lasting through Oct. 21.

According to a release from Mt. Sterling/Montgomery County Tourism, the festival will bring live music, over 500 pop-up vendors, a singer/songwriter competition, a live auction, and more to the downtown area.

Visitors can find various items from vendors, such as food, tools, clothing, handmade crafts, collectibles, and more.

"Fenced In," a Bluegrass band, will perform on the main stage at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Admission is free, and donations will be accepted.

The festival will also feature the fifth annual mullet competition on Saturday on the main stage on South Maysville. The contest will have medals for three categories: youth, teenage, and adult, and contestants will compete for cash prizes and trophies.

Free train rides with stops throughout downtown will be provided on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live music will be played by many different artists across two stages on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

October Court Days began in 1794 when the Kentucky General Assembly made the decision that each county should meet and hold court once per month. The day eventually turned into an annual event where people gathered to buy sell and trade, according to the release.

More information about the festival can be found by clicking here to visit the Mt. Sterling Tourism website.