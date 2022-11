MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has died after a shooting in Mt. Sterling, Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams confirms to LEX 18.

Mt. Sterling Police are investigating the incident but have not released any more information, including where or when the shooting happened.

Adams says he will release the victim's identity after he can notify all family members.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.