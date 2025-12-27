Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mt. Sterling Police searching for missing 19-month-old child believed to be in danger

Mount Sterling Police Department
MT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mt. Sterling police are searching for a missing 19-month-old child who is believed to be in danger.

The Mt. Sterling Police Department is attempting to locate 35-year-old Cory J. Driscoll. His 19-month-old child is with him and police believe the child is in danger.

Driscoll was last seen driving a white 2011 extended-cab Chevrolet Silverado with Kentucky license plate N4C163. The truck has a black toolbox in the bed and damage above the rear back tire.

Police are working to get official alerts out but are asking the public to share this information immediately.

Anyone who sees this vehicle or has any information should contact Officer Williams or Sergeant Soister at 859-498-8720.

