Mt. Sterling residents express landfill concerns to Rumpke in public meeting

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX18) — Montgomery County residents gathered Sunday afternoon to voice their concerns about Rumpke's proposed landfill expansion in Mt. Sterling, with many citing ongoing odor issues and potential environmental impacts.

Rumpke is considering expanding the existing landfill by 184 acres on adjacent property, with plans to include green space and buffer zones between the facility and neighboring homes.

"If they're going to expand in Montgomery County, it's going to eat up a lot of our county to expand it. I think there's a problem with the smell that most of the folks out there can smell each day," said Bryan Hendrix, a Montgomery County resident.

The expansion discussions come after residents reported unpleasant odors from the current facility, prompting Rumpke to install odor control equipment.

Kevin Hall, Rumpke's communications coordinator, said the company wants to maintain strong community relationships.

"Rumpke wants to be strong community partners. We want to hear from the community, and we want the community to hear from us," Hall said.

Beyond odor concerns, residents raised questions about truck traffic in the early morning hours and potential health impacts from air quality. Some residents reported seeing trucks they believe are associated with Rumpke operating around 2 a.m.

Hall addressed these concerns, stating the company monitors its fleet closely.

"We have GPS on these trucks recording their whereabouts. We have cameras and security out at the landfill. There's nothing on our end that has triggered some sort of response that we've had trucks or operations when we shouldn't," Hall said.

Currently, 68% of the landfill's waste comes from Clark, Garrard, Madison, Montgomery, Fayette, and Scott counties, while 32% comes from 30 other counties across the region.

Hendrix expressed frustration about the impact on residents' quality of life and questioned whether the community receives adequate benefits from hosting the facility.

"I think Rumpke does a good job, but I wish they'd consider the community here. The people here, and if we're gonna be bringing this trash in. It needs to be at a higher scale to where this community is getting an advantage. Better roads and really to think people can't go outside and barbeque on a nice day because of the smell, that's a huge issue around here," Hendrix said.

The company has not provided a timeline for when the expansion might be completed, describing it as a gradual process that requires time for proper implementation.

"Give us some time. Let things be put into place. Let things continue to be worked on for that improvement. We are committed to be good community partners here in Montgomery County," Hall said.

Rumpke encourages anyone with concerns to reach out to them, so they can resolve those issues.