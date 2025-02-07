Mt. Vernon man arrested and charged with drug trafficking

ROCKCASTLE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mount Vernon man was arrested after a "large" drug bust in Rockcastle County on Thursday, according to Trooper Scottie Pennington with the Kentucky State Police.

48-year-old Scottie D. Hensley was arrested, and according to KSP, he had 57 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of heroin, and 10 grams of marijuana.

KSP report that Hensley was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hensley was taken to the Rockcastle County Detention Center.