Multi-week search for man with multiple warrants ends in arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Deputies have arrested a man with active warrants who, they say, eluded investigators for weeks.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Garrett Lee Patterson, 41, attempted to run from deputies as they set up a perimeter around a home on Kirsch Lane Tuesday morning.

They said he was arrested while attempting to escape through the backyard of the home. Patterson has been booked into the Marion County Detention Center on three warrants.

Mercer County Warrants:

1. Forthwith Order of Arrest: Mercer County. (Victim under the age of 18)

2. Complaint Warrant: Violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO (attempting contact with a victim on social media)

A Bench Warrant was issued in Washington County for Violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO.