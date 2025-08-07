Multiple agencies assist in arrest of wanted fugitve, illegally in country, in Grayson County

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multiple agencies, including the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the US Marshal's Office, worked together to arrest a wanted fugitive who was also in the country illegally on Wednesday.

According to a release from the GCSO, the US Marshal's Office contacted the sheriff's office to request assistance in apprehending the fugitive, who was from Louisiana. 45-year-old Juan Chavez-Trevizo from Mexico was discovered to be staying at a home in Leitchfield.

The release states that in addtion to being in the country illegally, Trevizo was also wanted for "3 counts of Rape 2nd degree, 2 counts of Molestation of a Child Under 13, 4 counts of Molestation of a Child with Controlled Supervision of the Victim, and 1 count of Indecent Behavior with a Child Victim under the age of 13."

Trevizo was arrested "without incident" and taken to the Grayson County Detention Center, where he will await extradition.

The sheriff's office also states that two other people were arrested at the same location on Cave Mill Road.

Sheriff Norman Chaffins said, “On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Grayson County, we are grateful for our federal partners for removing this individual from our streets and stopping him from potentially perpetrating on other child victims. Our partnership with the US Marshal’s Office, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and other federal agencies will continue to strengthen as we focus on removing other criminal illegals, drugs, and local criminals from Grayson County’s streets.”