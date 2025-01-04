Multiple agencies assist in extinguishing large structure fire in Garrard County

GARRARD CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Garrard County EMA/CSEPP, multiple agencies were called to help extinguish a large structure fire on Gaffney Road in Garrard County on Friday morning.

Garrard County Fire District One was originally dispatched for reports of a large structure fire at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to a post from the agency. "Automatic aid" was dispatched and several units from surrounding areas responded.

The post says that while units were on their way to the scene, they were advised that there were several containers of hazardous materials, including gas and oil, inside the large building which were exploding.

Garrard County EMA/CSEPP

Once units arrived, they began fighting the fire and continued to do so for several hours. The fire was safely extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Units that responded included Lancaster City Fire and Rescue, Buckeye Fire Department, Cartersville Fire and Rescue, Garrard County Sheriffs, and Garrard County Emergency Management.