Multiple agencies respond to head-on crash after truck burst into flames

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multiple agencies responded after a head-on crash Saturday night, according to the Somerset Pulaski County Special Response Facebook page.

When the teams reached the site of the crash, they said a truck was engulfed in flames.

While the post said the person in the truck was able to get out, a victim in the other car was trapped.

It continued to say that both victims were transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"This was a highly complex scene with multiple hazards, a situation like this shows the professionalism we have in First Responders," the post read. "Everyone worked together regardless of their discipline and switched over when necessary to help. No fussing, no disputes, no egos, this is how it’s supposed to be done. Great job people."

The agencies that responded included SRT, Shopville Stab Fire Dept, Pulaski County Rescue, Somerset Pulaski County EMS, Pulaski County Sheriff Office, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Pulaski 911, and civilians who helped before the authorities got on scene.