Multiple fire units respond to barn fire on Athens Boonesboro Rd

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to lexwrecks, multiple fire crews responded to the area of Athens Boonesboro Road near the Blue Grass Christian Camp on Tuesday afternoon regarding a structure fire.
According to an official, fire units were called at around 3:20 p.m. to the 6500 block of Athens Boonsboro Road. Upon arrival, crews found a barn on fire in Clark County.
Lexington fire and police have reportedly cleared the scene as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to lexwrecks.
