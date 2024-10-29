Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Multiple fire units respond to barn fire on Athens Boonesboro Rd

Fire,Truck,Pulls,Up,To,The,Scene,Of,An,Accident
Shutterstock
Fire,Truck,Pulls,Up,To,The,Scene,Of,An,Accident
Posted
and last updated

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to lexwrecks, multiple fire crews responded to the area of Athens Boonesboro Road near the Blue Grass Christian Camp on Tuesday afternoon regarding a structure fire.

According to an official, fire units were called at around 3:20 p.m. to the 6500 block of Athens Boonsboro Road. Upon arrival, crews found a barn on fire in Clark County.

Lexington fire and police have reportedly cleared the scene as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to lexwrecks.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18