Multiple fire units respond to barn fire on Athens Boonesboro Rd

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to lexwrecks, multiple fire crews responded to the area of Athens Boonesboro Road near the Blue Grass Christian Camp on Tuesday afternoon regarding a structure fire.

According to an official, fire units were called at around 3:20 p.m. to the 6500 block of Athens Boonsboro Road. Upon arrival, crews found a barn on fire in Clark County.

Possible road closure due to a structure fire. Multiple Fire units on scene. pic.twitter.com/3CafahQ9su — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) October 29, 2024

Lexington fire and police have reportedly cleared the scene as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to lexwrecks.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.