Multiple flooding rescues reported across Kentucky

East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue
(LEX 18) — Multiple rescues have been underway for people across Eastern Kentucky in the wake of heavy rains and reports of flooding.

Here are just a few LEX 18 is following:

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Liberty-Casey County Rescue squad posted photos of a water rescue of two people from a flooded home there. They report the water is still rising in that area.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue shared on Facebook that their crews pulled two people out of a flooded building off of Bullock Road. The East Bernstadt Fire Chief tells LEX 18 there have been five water rescues across Laurel County.

The Richland Fire Department responded to a home in Knox County to rescue people trapped in their home. The Knox County SORT team responded, transporting four people and several dogs to safety.

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad says they’re responding to multiple water rescues. They’re reminding people not to drive through standing water.

