Multiple roadways in Lexington closed due to high water

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multiple roadways in Lexington are experiencing high water following Tuesday's flash flooding and are closed to traffic.

According to the City of Lexington, Bowman Mill Road between Old Harrodsburg and Parkers Mill is closed. Alexandria Drive between Old Frankfort Pike and the railroad crossing is also closed.

Find the latest on the city's road closures due to high water here.

Fayette County, and some surrounding counties, remain in a flash flood warning until 6:30 p.m. The public is urged to avoid flooded roadways and to turn around when they encounter them.

