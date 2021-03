PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say a large embankment failure took place behind the Paintsville City Garage Thursday morning.

The Paintsville Police Department says the slip is estimated to be 100-feet wide and 400-feet long. Multiple vehicles and other equipment were lost in the slip. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Paintsville City Garage is temporarily relocating its equipment and staff to the Paintsville Utility Maintenance Building on Route 40, also known as "Old Lowe's Road."