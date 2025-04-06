Multiple water conservation notices issued around the region

(LEX 18) — Multiple cities and water providers around the region have issued notices asking customers to conserve water following recent flooding.

City of Nicholasville

The City of Nicholasville issued a voluntary water conservation request asking customers to voluntarily conserve water through early next week due to “historic flooding” along the Kentucky River.

A release states, “Nicholasville Utilities temporarily discontinued drawing water from the river overnight to protect electric equipment from rising floodwaters. Today, the Utilities team successfully implemented modifications to allow water production to resume at a reduced rate.”

The release says that while water services do remain active, customers are asked to limit non-essential water use.

The release adds that based on current forecasts, Nicholasville Utilities is anticipating a return to normal operations by Tuesday.

City of Versailles

The City of Versailles says that due to the “flooding situation” at the Kentucky River, Versailles Municipal Utilities is asking its customers and customers of the South Woodford Water and Northeast Woodford Water Districts to “take immediate steps to conserve water.”

A post from the city reads, “At this time, the water treatment plant’s intake at the Kentucky River is in danger of flooding, which would cause the shutdown of the intake. It is critical we all conserve as much as possible in light of additional flooding to conserve the storage of potable water in the system. At this time, there is no need to boil water for consumption.”

Mayor Laura Dake posted on social media, saying, “Less than an hour ago, KU arrived at Versailles' water treatment plant to cut power at the intake at the river. There is water -- the storage tanks are all mostly full of treated water, but it also means that while the power is off, no more water will be entering the tanks. We do have an arrangement to buy water from Kentucky American Water, if it comes to that." She added, "PLEASE CONTINUE TO CONSERVE! There is no need to panic -- just conserve water by only using what you absolutely need. Put off the laundry and dishes for now, if possible! We will keep you posted as the situation changes. My understanding is that there will be a couple of tractor-trailer trucks with bottled water to distribute at Falling Springs starting tomorrow.”

Other water conservation notices that have been issued include:

