Murder of 10-year-old Jayden Spicer sparks child protection reform

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky true crime author is channeling his research into advocacy, calling for stricter child abuse laws following the August murder of 10-year-old Jayden Spicer in Breathitt County.

Joe Clark, who has spent five years researching child abuse cases, launched a petition on Change.org seeking legislative reform he calls "Jayden's Law."

The proposed legislation would permanently ban anyone convicted of child-related crimes from having custody of children and impose harsher sentences for those convicted of such crimes.

"There was just something about Jayden Spicer's case that when it happened, it kind of lit a fire under me," Clark said.

Clark said his research revealed a troubling pattern in child abuse cases.

"The person that should be responsible for their well being, are often, oftentimes, the ones that abuse them," Clark said.

The proposed law addresses what Clark sees as insufficient punishment for crimes against children.

His petition has gained momentum, garnering more than 1,100 signatures from supporters who are calling for legislative change.

"When are we going to say enough is enough? Let's do something to protect these children. How many more children's lives are we going to have to lose, or how many more children are going to be abused until we stand up," Clark said.

The advocate acknowledges that implementing stricter laws would require resources but argues that the investment is necessary.

"The cost of not protecting the children is far greater than the cost of justice," Clark said.

Clark, who doesn't have children of his own, said he feels compelled to advocate for vulnerable youth.

"These children have to have a voice. If the family, the teachers or the parents won't stand up for them, somebody has to," Clark added.

Jayden Spicer's mother, Felicia Gross, faces multiple charges, including murder, in connection with her son's death. Her husband, Joshua Gross, faces similar charges and complicity to murder. Both are scheduled to return to court in November.

