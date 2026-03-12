Murray mother warns of kratom dangers after son dies after taking substance

MURRAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Maria Jennings of Murray is speaking out after losing her only child, Brayden, to kratom, a substance often marketed as natural and widely available at gas stations, vape shops and online.

Brayden was 23 years old when he died on January 20. He had recently been accepted into two colleges and was hoping to pursue a career helping others struggling with mental health and addiction.

"He loved basketball. We live in Murray, home of the Murray State Racers, and he never missed a Murray State Racer basketball game," Maria Jennings said.

Brayden died after consuming kratom while picking up his great-grandfather from the hospital. He was found dead in the bathroom.

"Brayden mattered. He was loved and his life had meaning. No parent should have to see their child dead," Jennings said.

Maria Jennings is a nurse anesthetist, Brayden's stepfather is a surgeon, and his father is a physical therapist. Despite their medical backgrounds, the family said they knew kratom carried risks but never imagined it could take his life.

Jennings is now urging others to reconsider assumptions about the substance's safety.

"Many people take kratom because they think it's better than alternatives. I want them to know that just because you can buy something legally in a gas station or vape shop does not mean that it's OK or that it's safe," Jennings said.

She said her son's memory is driving her forward.

"Brayden's life continues to make a difference. And it's our mission to help our son accomplish this and what he wanted to do, even though he is no longer with us," Jennings said. "I will no longer be called mom. And I'll never hear him say mom again."

Jennings said if Brayden's story helps even one family, his life will continue to make a difference.