Music lovers frustrated with long lines at Railbird Music Festival

Posted at 9:21 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 22:12:29-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some attendees at the Railbird Music Festival have taken to social media complaining about the lines on the first day of the festival.

In speaking with LEX 18, some festivalgoers say they waited up to two or two and a half hours in line for vendors, including food, water, and beer.

"Music is great, lines could be a little bit shorter," said Olivia Miller, who came to the festival from Philadelphia.

"A drink vendor would have been great," said Andrew Smith from Lexington. "Somebody walking around with beers on their head. But also we understand some people are understaffed still because of COVID, so it is what it is."

Fans say while they have enjoyed the music, they wish the lines could be shorter.

"You can't really enjoy the music because you're searching for drinks," said Tara Brady.

Some took to social media to express their frustration.

Organizers told LEX 18 earlier in the day that they were expected nearly 35,000 attendees for the festival.

In response to the first-day experience, Railbird organizers sent a statement to LEX 18:

"The Railbird festival experience today did not live up to our standards. We have made adjustments to improve entry processes and concessions operations to move lines more efficiently. More importantly, we have sourced additional water refill stations and will supply free bottled water as needed at our refill locations. We thank you for your patience as we prepare for the second day of the festival."

