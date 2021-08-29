Music lovers frustrated with long lines at Railbird Music Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some attendees at the Railbird Music Festival have taken to social media complaining about the lines on the first day of the festival.

In speaking with LEX 18, some festivalgoers say they waited up to two or two and a half hours in line for vendors, including food, water, and beer.

"Music is great, lines could be a little bit shorter," said Olivia Miller, who came to the festival from Philadelphia.

"A drink vendor would have been great," said Andrew Smith from Lexington. "Somebody walking around with beers on their head. But also we understand some people are understaffed still because of COVID, so it is what it is."

Fans say while they have enjoyed the music, they wish the lines could be shorter.

"You can't really enjoy the music because you're searching for drinks," said Tara Brady.

Some took to social media to express their frustration.

Aaaaaand this entire bar tent is only serving 2 lines.



But look how fun they look! #RailbirdFest pic.twitter.com/EDaNJd5U3L — Railbirdlines (@railbirdlines) August 29, 2021

Line so long that people are starting it to get beer, then ending it just begging for 4 CANS of water.... 2 hours later#RailbirdFest @RailbirdFest — Railbirdlines (@railbirdlines) August 28, 2021

Organizers told LEX 18 earlier in the day that they were expected nearly 35,000 attendees for the festival.

In response to the first-day experience, Railbird organizers sent a statement to LEX 18: