Mysterious Tates Creek Road Christmas tree has many wondering, who decorated it?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Lexington, the weather outside is delightful and October is so frightful. However, the Christmas cheer is already here and it's planted in the middle of Tates Creek Road for all to see.

Several days ago, a Facebook post about the Christmas tree began circulating. Hundreds of curious commenters expressed their gratitude and glee for the bright surprise. Many also wonder who decorated the city-owned tree and why they did it.

"Out of the corner of my eye I noticed bright shiny little lights. So I looked over and I was like, there's a Christmas tree and it gave me the biggest smile," explains Crystal Bruder, a Lexington resident who thanks the mystery person, or duo, for the Christmas present.

"Thank you for that little bit of joy, even if to them it was a funny joke or they were doing something. That they didn't realize was going to make an impact, I thank them for that little bit of joy I see every night as I drive home," Bruder said.

Several residents make note that Halloween hasn't even arrived yet, but the little decor item that makes up Tates Creek Road is worth it. "I saw the tree a few days ago and you know it being October it was kind of like 'what is that doing there?' So it's kind of, it's not really the time for it, so it stuck out to me for sure. But I think it's cute, it's a little Christmas tree on the side of the road," explains Luke Perry, who wonders if this could become a yearly tradition.

The tree is decked out in tinsel, ornaments, Coca-Cola cans, and candy canes. Just like on Christmas morning, presents sit underneath the tree to bring alive that holiday cheer.

Although it's cute in the daytime, does it light up at night? The answer is yes. Six little solar panels power the tree's lights, which are lit up once the sun goes down for all to see.

"Maybe it's just time everybody is just nice to everybody else. Treat people how you want to be treated and maybe that's a sign somebody said 'I'm tired of it too and let's just all get together,'" said Scott Friend, who first saw the tree on Tuesday.

If you are the person, or know the person, who decorated the tree feel free to email us at news@wlex.tv, so we can give thanks to the deserving decorator.