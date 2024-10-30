Mystery of the Tates Creek Road Christmas tree case solved

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Yesterday, we shared with you the story of a mysterious decorated Christmas tree in the middle of Tates Creek Road, and today, we speak to the man behind the holiday cheer.

Over the last several days, a small Christmas tree on Tates Creek Road in Lexington has been haunting the curious minds of hundreds of people on Facebook. Many are wondering where it came from and why it is decorated to begin with.

A man contacted LEX 18 early Wednesday morning, and we now know who the secret Santa who decorated the tree was: Lloyd Mullins of Lexington.

"This morning, she called me right around eight o'clock and she told me 'you're famous!'" explains Lloyd Mullins himself. "I was really amazed how many people- they appreciate something different and something positive."

Mullins has undergone seven surgeries and spent several years in and out of the hospital. He's had two back surgeries, a triple bypass heart surgery, and soon will have a watchman implanted into his heart.

Mullins first spotted the tree three weeks ago on Tates Creek Road. He described it as the perfect size, shape and location with it being so close to the hospital. That was the day he decided he would show a small act of anonymous kindness.

"Too many times we fail to realize how important the medical people are and that was my way of thanking them," said Mullins, who thanks several of his surgeons from over the years. "One thing I thought of right after I decorated it. I thought about all the doctors and nurses that's gonna be working Christmas Eve and won't be with their family at the tree- at their home tree."

Dr. Lee Dossett, the chief medical officer at Baptist Health Lexington says he passed the tree numerous times driving to and from work, always curious who covered it in tinsel and lights. After learning it was to thank healthcare workers, he was left speechless. "That's pretty amazing. You know we- it's always good to get that recognition from patients and families. It's a testament to our staff and nurses. Anybody that comes in contact with our patients and even anybody behind the scenes."

Dossett says more kindness needs to be spread in our society, and it's "pretty cool" someone went out of their way to do just that.

Mullins hopes his tree decorating becomes a yearly tradition.