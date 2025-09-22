NAACP Lexington chapter hosts annual Freedom Fund Banquet focusing on unity and inclusion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette NAACP hosted its 2025 Florida Mitchell Freedom Fund Banquet on Sept. 21 at the Hilton Downtown, bringing together community leaders to address civil rights challenges.

This year's theme, "Inspiring Change in a Time of Exclusion," focused on unity, equity and justice in today's social climate.

Keynote speaker Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, shared his vision for advancing civil rights during the event.

The banquet also honored Justice Pamela Goodwine, the first African American woman to serve on the Kentucky Supreme Court, recognizing her trailblazing career and impact on the judiciary.

"We're fighting for equity and inclusion. We're fighting for every voice to be heard. We're fighting against policies that exclude marginalized people. We're fighting against the call for a more wider America versus an America that includes every race, every kind of person," said Walt Whitaker, president of the Fayette County Chapter of the NAACP.

LEX 18 anchor Larry Smith served as emcee for the evening's program.