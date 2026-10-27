NASA visit highlights Morehead State space program

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — From Morehead to the moon, Morehead State University is playing a role in work that reaches far beyond Eastern Kentucky.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, astronaut Stephen Bowen and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers visited the university Tuesday to discuss its Space Science program, its work with NASA and what could be ahead for space exploration.

“America once again is leading in the space race,” Rogers said during the visit.

Morehead State helped provide tracking support for Artemis II, giving students at the university a hands-on connection to a NASA mission.

Isaacman said the technology available in Morehead also gives the university an opportunity to contribute to future missions.

“This is one of the few locations, quite literally around the world, that can contribute to deep space network communication,” Isaacman said.

The visit also came with additional federal funding for the university’s Space Science program.

“Today I am proud to deliver another check for over 7.5 million dollars,” Rogers said.

The announcement comes as NASA looks toward additional missions to the moon.

“Now NASA is planning an American base on the moon,” Rogers said.

For students at Morehead State, Isaacman said those plans could create opportunities to contribute to future space missions.

“The students here are going to have an opportunity to contribute in an area that is really almost impossible to find anywhere else in the world,” Isaacman said.

For students hundreds of miles away from NASA launch sites, the work happening in Morehead could give them a chance to help shape what comes next in space.

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