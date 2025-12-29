Natalie's Sisters partners with DV8 Kitchen during Human Trafficking Awareness Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thursday marks the beginning of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and a Lexington nonprofit is launching a major initiative to provide essential resources to sexually exploited women.

Natalie's Sisters has partnered with DV8 Kitchen to collect warm blankets for sex trafficked and sexually exploited women in the Lexington area throughout January.

"DV8, one of the reasons we started is because of Natalie's Sisters," said Diane Perez, DV8 co-owner and Natalie's Sisters board chair, who has volunteered with the organization since 2008. "We've partnered with them since we've been open and tried to with lots of organizations but Natalie's Sisters in particular has our heart."

The partnership aims to address a critical need in the community.

"There are women on the street that need your help," Perez said.

DV8 and Natalie's Sisters are asking people to drop off warm, new or gently used twin-size blankets at DV8 Kitchen locations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout January.

"If they can bring a blanket that would be amazing, but just awareness of what's happening," Perez said.

Beyond collecting donations, the initiative focuses on raising awareness about local human trafficking.

"Awareness that it takes place and that it doesn't look like what you think trafficking might look like," Perez said. "Right there on 7th Street, it doesn't look like the movies."

The issue drives Perez to continue supporting Natalie's Sisters year-round.

"If all of us can just do something to help somebody we could change the world," Perez said.

