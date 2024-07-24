National Night Out aims to build relationships between community, police

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In two weeks, police and fire departments, along with the Laurel County Board of Education, will come together and invite the entire community to a free event in London.

National Night Out on Aug. 6, is designed to develop police and community partnerships.

"It's actually an event that goes on across the country that police departments host," Officer Hobie Daugherty said.

The goal of National Night Out is to promote a positive connection between police and their community.

"That's really the whole idea behind it is to get people here and we can talk to them in a relaxed setting, you know, most of us won't be in uniform. We'll just be out hanging out with people," Daugherty added.

Daugherty, Public Affairs Officer for London Police, had this message for London community members when he met us at Wellness Park, site of this year's event.

"Let them know that we're human beings just like they are," Daugherty expressed. "We put our pants on one leg at a time just like they do, and we unfortunately see a lot of people on their worst days."

People are out in bunches for this event and Officer Daugherty puts it in perspective how this helps London Police as they cultivate relationships.

"We're not always out here to arrest people and take them to jail or anything like that. We actually care about our community, and we want it to grow and prosper," Daugherty noted.

Businesses, local vendors and first responders will attend through this initiative.

"This is a good opportunity to speak and even if you got questions you want to ask us that's what we're here for, and we're here to answer and be part of the community," Daugherty said.

National Night Out in London, Kentucky will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Wellness Park.