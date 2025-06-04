National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado hit Mercer County on May 30

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado hit Mercer County on Friday, May 30.

The NWS says there was damage to the tops of several trees on Handy Lane, along with a house with some outbuilding damage and a garage door blown in. According to the NWS, they determined maximum wind speeds of around 100 mph on Handy Lane.

Further, the NWS reports that the tornado continued across Shakertown Road, and damage was found on Ison Lane, where trees were uprooted and a barn roof was blown off. On Hogue Lane, several trees were damaged. The wind speeds, according to the NWS, were estimated to be around 95 mph.

In addition, according to reports, the Washington County tornado was confirmed to have extended into Boyle County.