National Weather Service confirms EF3 tornado damage in Kentucky counties

(LEX 18) — Preliminary storm surveys from the National Weather Service have confirmed significant tornado damage across multiple Kentucky counties following the recent severe weather outbreak.

Russell County sustained EF2 damage with estimated wind speeds reaching 135-140 mph, according to the survey results.

The area spanning from the Russell-Pulaski County line to Somerset experienced damage ranging from EF2 to EF3 intensity.

Laurel County was hit hardest with confirmed EF3 damage, with surveys still ongoing in parts of the affected areas.