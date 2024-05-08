National Weather Service Louisville and Lexington Emergency Management talk storm prep, safety

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The National Weather Service in Louisville says Kentucky narrowly missed severe weather overnight. Tuesday, Governor Beshear shared the potential for it through Thursday. The NWS says Kentucky didn’t have tornadoes.

NWS Louisville meteorologist John Gordon says, "The clouds held which kept the instability down which prevented a big major tornado outbreak from happening."

Gordon says the state isn’t out of the woods yet. Just a few weeks ago, parts of central Kentucky saw tornado outbreaks. That kind of severe weather could start up again Wednesday afternoon.

"The greatest threat of tornadoes is gonna be south of the BG (Blue Grass) Parkway. The further south and west you go the worse the threat is,” says Gordon.

Meteorologists with NWS Louisville say that the average tornado warning is between 10 and 15 minutes. That's why they say it's so important to have a plan and know where to shelter ahead of time.

Emily Fay with Lexington Emergency Management says, "We have a storm shelter for the Metro Credit Union off Versailles Road. This one is for employees only, but we use it for the event that there’s a severe weather threat or a tornado. This is a safe place for the employees to go."

It’s one of two shelters like it in Lexington. The other shelter is on Thompson Road in the Distillery District. The units are private, but more communities are building shelters to keep people safe.

Fay says, "What we always preach is that preparedness is the first step, and if you’re prepared, you don’t have to worry as much when something actually happens. So, having your go kit, signing up for weather alerts, knowing where you’re gonna go if a storm hits is the best thing you can do to be ready for any type of event.

Gordon urges, "Find a place now. When the warning goes out, you’re watching your favorite station, listen to the warnings that you’re hearing."

Enclosed areas underground or away from windows are preferred areas to take shelter. While the NWS says everyone across the state may not see severe weather, it's unpredictable, and it’s important to take these alerts seriously.

Gordon says, "We're not trying to scare you, we're not trying to frighten you, we're trying to give you the facts so you can make an informed decision and live another day."

Lexington Emergency Management says shelters can cost $100,000 or more, but they are a good idea in case of emergencies.

