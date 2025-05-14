Navigating Screen Time: Tips for keeping kids safe this summer

(LEX 18) — With summertime approaching, many parents are grappling with the challenge of managing their children's screen time as kids spend more hours at home and on their devices. This raises an important question: what is the optimal amount of screen time? And how can we ensure the safety of our children from online trends?

Dr. Elizabeth Hawse of Commonwealth Pediatrics addresses this common concern. “First of all, what you're feeling as a mom is totally normal, and it’s not just this generation that has had this issue,” she reassures parents.

Dr. Hawse explains that while being on devices can be relaxing and provide a dopamine response, challenges arise when screen time is excessive. She sees a particular rise in concerns about TikTok challenges and their potential risks for child safety. To combat this, she emphasizes the importance of open communication.

“Start with a conversation,” Dr. Hawse suggests. “Keep the lines of communication open by asking questions about school, trends, friends, and fads.” She advises parents to avoid being judgmental, as this can help normalize discussions and encourage children to share their experiences. “Sometimes kids will tell you a lot more about what their friends are doing rather than what they themselves are doing,” she notes, advising parents to focus on building that trust.

While technology can be a useful tool, Dr. Hawse acknowledges the pressure it puts on parents. “If it’s planned and educational, and for a small amount of time, that’s fine. Where you get into trouble is when you’re exhausted, and their on the iPad for hours.”

To maintain a healthy balance, Dr. Hawse suggests offering alternative activities. “It's just planning ahead when you are not in the moment,” she advises. “Do we have a box of crafts? Do we have activities we can do so mom can get a break?” This proactive approach not only helps parents find the time they need but also provides children with enriching experiences away from screens.

Another effective strategy Dr. Hawse advocates is creating a family media plan. This plan sets boundaries for when and where devices can and cannot be used, ensuring that everyone in the household is on the same page.

As the summer months unfold, having these conversations and strategies in place can help families navigate screen time more effectively, fostering a safer online environment for children while encouraging healthy habits that extend beyond the screen.

If you are interested in creating a family media plan, you can visit, AAP Media Plan.

