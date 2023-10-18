Nearly $100 million of improvements coming to Keeneland, including new Paddock Building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A slew of new improvements will be coming to Keeneland in the next couple of years, according to a release from the global design firm Populous.

Keeneland officials announced on Wednesday the new additions will include a “permanent Paddock Building and a re-imagined saddling experience.”

The new three-story Paddock Building, which will be located next to and extend the entire length of the Keeneland Paddock and Walking ring, will offer the public expanded viewing and dining experiences, including new bar concepts and a panoramic rooftop. Improvements will also enhance hospitality during Thoroughbred auctions and provide new spaces for other special events, according to the release.

Other improvements include a reconfigured East Gate entrance that will be redesigned to align with Keeneland Boulevard while expanding the area inside the gates around the historic Sycamore tree. Also, a new Jockeys Quarters will be placed inside the new Paddock building, offering fans a unique experience in which jockeys will walk through the venue before races, the release states.

Keeneland Paddock Building Flythrough Video

In addition, the saddling stall will be repositioned to increase safety and give fans a better viewing experience of the Saddling Paddock.

A new two-story operations building and Visitors Center will also be constructed during this time.

“This project is central to our mission because it will allow us to welcome more fans and give them a variety of world-class experiences during our race meets and beyond. The improvements to our saddling processes are not only functional in providing more space for horses and horsemen, but the results will offer unobstructed views to showcase the beauty and pageantry of our equine and human athletes,” said Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin.

Construction is slated to begin in Jan. 2024 after Keeneland’s January Horses of All Ages Sale and is expected to be complete in the Fall of 2025. The release says that race meets and sales will continue at full capacity during construction.

According to Keeneland officials, this is the largest capital project Keeneland has undertaken since it opened 90 years ago. The estimated cost of the project is $93 million.

The release states, “These new structures will be architecturally consistent with the track’s existing Clubhouse and Grandstand and feature the two-over-two pattern of stonework unique to Keeneland. This seamless integration into Keeneland’s campus will enhance the patron experience while also maintaining the qualities and traditions that are beloved by so many in Central Kentucky and beyond.”

“This exciting project will be the first in a number of enhancements to our trackside experience, sales facilities and the backstretch community,” said Arvin. “This is an investment in the advancement of Keeneland’s mission: to strengthen our industry and the future of our sport for generations to come.”

“When Keeneland makes changes – and that doesn’t happen very often – they are always done with excellence,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.