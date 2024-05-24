Nearly 2,000 cyclists expected for 46th annual Horsey Hundred

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cyclists from all over the country have pedaled their way to central Kentucky for the annual Horsey Hundred, an event that has built bonds while breaking a sweat for almost 50 years.

Suiting up for the Horsey Hundred has brought excitement for Kentuckians since 1978.

2,000 cyclists are expected to be a part of this year's race, bringing people from all over the country — close to 45 states and multiple foreign countries. It's an exciting event that brings so many people together.

Jackie and Lynn are riding in Kentucky for their first time, the latest journey on their bond born through bicycles.

"We met at the Bon Ton Roulet bike ride in the Finger Lake region last summer. I was walking up this very, very steep hill and Lynn just rode right up the hill, no problem. At the next rest area, that's when we connected."

Through the registrations they get, they give back over $30,000 bicycles to the less fortunate or veterans.

The Horsey Hundred kickoff was Friday morning in Versailles. On Saturday, cyclists will saddle up at Charles Brooking Park in Georgetown. The routes they're riding range from roughly 20 miles to up to 74 miles.

