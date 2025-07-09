Nearly 2,000 Kentucky officers receive body armor through Attorney General's program

COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly 2,000 Kentucky law enforcement officers have received body armor through a state program announced by Attorney General Russell Coleman.

Coleman made the announcement Wednesday at the Northern Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial in Covington, highlighting the progress made since the program launched last year.

"We look forward to working with more Kentucky law enforcement agencies to protect the men and women who protect our families," Coleman said. "Through this program, created by strong leaders in the General Assembly, we're providing more than a piece of equipment. This body armor represents peace of mind for these officers, their departments, and the families who wait up for their loved ones to come home at the end of each shift."

According to a release from the AG's office, before Coleman took office, one in five Kentucky officers were wearing expired vests or had no protection at all.

The release reads, "In 2024, the General Assembly dedicated $15 million to the Attorney General's Office to create the Body Armor Grant Program. General Coleman launched the program July 15, 2024, and plans to expand to shields, helmets, and other protective equipment in the near future."

Coleman said, "We look forward to working with more Kentucky law enforcement agencies to protect the men and women who protect our families." He added, "Through this program, created by strong leaders in the General Assembly, we're providing more than a piece of equipment. This body armor represents peace of mind for these officers, their departments, and the families who wait up for their loved ones to come home at the end of each shift."