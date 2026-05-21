Nearly 516,000 Kentuckians expected to travel for Memorial Day, AAA says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly 516,000 Kentuckians are expected to travel over the Memorial Day holiday, according to AAA, and most of them will be driving.

"We expect quite a few people to still be taking a road trip over the Memorial Day holiday," Lori Weaver Hawkins, AAA public and government affairs manager, said.

Weaver Hawkins said the busiest travel times will likely be Thursday and Friday afternoon, while Sunday is expected to be the lightest travel day.

Gas prices are also climbing.

"Today we're averaging right around $4.34. To put that in perspective, we were at about $2.85 a year ago," Weaver Hawkins said.

One way Weaver Hawkins said travelers can save money this weekend is to turn on cruise control, which helps save miles. However, she cautioned against using cruise control in rainy conditions because of slippery roadways.

She also urged drivers to check their tire pressure before heading out.

"Check your owner's manual. A lower tire pressure not only is unsafe for you, it doesn't allow your vehicle to grip the road the way it should, but a lower tire pressure also impacts the fuel economy that you're getting," Weaver Hawkins said.

Distracted driving is another concern heading into the holiday weekend.

"Don't drive distracted. That is a huge problem just day to day in Lexington and across Kentucky and really across the nation as well," Weaver Hawkins said.

For motorcyclists heading out this weekend, Weaver Hawkins offered this advice:

"Stay in your lane. Don't try to share a lane with another vehicle, and that includes as you're coming up to a stoplight," Weaver Hawkins said.

Drivers are also reminded to keep their distance when sharing the road with motorcycles.