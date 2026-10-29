Nearly a month after disappearance, search continues for Jamie Curtis

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Nearly four weeks have passed since anyone has heard from Jamie Curtis, and those closest to her are continuing to search for answers.

According to Kentucky State Police Curtis was last seen Oct. 2 in Olympia, which is south of Owingsville.

Those close to Curtis describe her as someone they could count on.

“Jamie raised us a little bit. You know, anytime we had issues, she was around. She was always there. There’s not really many people like Jamie,” said Megan Tackett, a close friend of Curtis.

Curtis’ loved ones said they became concerned when their usual contact with her stopped.

“Her phone wasn't ringing, her phone had been shut off, and we weren't expecting that because her phone's never shut off,” family friend Savannah Rupe said.

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Kentucky State Police said investigators continue to follow up on tips about Curtis’ disappearance. Meanwhile, her family and friends have conducted searches of their own.

As the days without answers add up, those close to Curtis say the uncertainty is taking a toll.

“Everybody's stressed out, everybody's tired,” Rupe said.

“Quite frankly, it’s been hard,” Tackett said.

Still, Curtis’ loved ones say they are not giving up.

“All I want is Jamie to come home,” Tackett said.

A community search is planned for 8 a.m. Friday at the Church of God in Olympia. Rupe says dress for hiking conditions. Anyone with information that could help locate Curtis is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 8. The number for the post is (606) 784–4127 or you can send a tip at Kentucky State Police.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv

