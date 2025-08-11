Nearly a week after he was reported missing, multi-agency search for Jayden Spicer continues

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It has now been six days since the family of 10-year-old Jayden Spicer reported him missing in Breathitt County. Multiple agencies are working to locate the boy, employing a variety of resources and search methods.

Kentucky State Police have focused their investigation around where Jayden's mother says she last saw him, in bed at home. A neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous, recounted the moment Jayden's mother knocked on his door last Wednesday around 9 a.m., looking for help.

“She was crying and asked if she could use my phone. I gave it to her, and she called 911, telling them, ‘My child is missing.’”

Troopers have indicated that Jayden recently moved in with his mother following the passing of his great-grandmother.

"She also explained to me that she went to bed with her husband around nine and then they woke up in the morning, went to the place that her kid was sleeping and they found out the kid was not there," the neighbor said.

The search operations have been complicated by the rugged terrain, thick brush, and nearby ponds and creeks. Trooper Matt Gayheart shared that they are using a range of search tools, including drones, sonar technology, K9 units, and teams conducting foot searches throughout the area.

According to troopers, Jayden was last seen wearing blue "Sonic the Hedgehog" pajamas. In light of the ongoing search, the investigation has expanded beyond the initial 22-mile radius, as search teams hope to uncover any leads that could point to Jayden's whereabouts.

Multiple agencies are working tirelessly in these efforts, and they are urging anyone with information regarding Jayden's location to contact the Kentucky State Police directly at 606-435-6069.

The community is rallying around the family, hoping for Jayden’s safe return.